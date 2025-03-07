2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Medeama vs Bechem United

Medeama SC welcome Bechem United to the Tarkwa T&A Stadium on Sunday for what promises to be a competitive Premier League clash. The game kicks off at 15:00 local time, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions on the league table.

Medeama head into the match on the back of a 1-0 victory over Legon Cities, a result that boosted their confidence. Bechem United, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Aduana Stars. Worryingly for the visitors, they have struggled in front of goal in recent away games, failing to score in their last three on the road.

The history between these two sides suggests a tight contest. Since January 2023, they have faced off six times, with Medeama winning three, Bechem United securing two victories, and one match ending in a draw. Their last meeting in October saw Bechem United claim a 2-0 win.

In the current campaign, Medeama sit 7th on the table with 29 points from 19 matches, recording eight wins, five draws, and six defeats. Bechem United are just ahead in 6th place with 30 points, having won nine, drawn six, and lost four. While both teams have scored 18 goals this season, Bechem United boast a stronger defence, conceding just 11 goals compared to Medeama’s 16.

With only a point separating them, Sunday’s clash could go either way. Medeama will be eager to make home advantage count, while Bechem United will be determined to return to winning ways.