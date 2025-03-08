2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Vision FC vs. Heart of Lions

Vision FC, sitting in 12th place, will host 3rd-placed Heart of Lions in a crucial Round 23 clash in the Ghana Premier League at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema Newtown.

The two teams come into Sunday afternoon's match with contrasting positions but inconsistent recent form.

Both sides have shown a mix of results, with Lions struggling for consistency despite their higher league position. They are 3rd on the league table.

Lions also got into this game on the back of back-to-back defeats on the road, conceding 4 goals and scoring none.

Vision, on the other hand, will be aiming to improve their standing with a strong home performance. They have lost just once at home this campaign.

Coming off a 1-1 draw in their last league match, Vision will be eager to turn their home advantage into three points.

Their recent win-loss pattern suggests unpredictability, but they have managed to score in most games.

Despite being in the top three, Lions' form has been shaky with three losses in their last five games. They have, however, shown resilience with wins sprinkled between defeats.

This fixture is shaping up to be a tight contest. Lions, on paper, are the stronger team, but Vision's home form and determination to climb the table could make it a tough battle.