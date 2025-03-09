2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report – Medeama 3-1 Bechem United

Medeama SC staged a strong comeback to beat Bechem United 3-1 in an entertaining Ghana Premier League clash at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa on Sunday.

Bechem took an early lead through Darlvin Yeboah, who capitalized on a defensive lapse to fire home in the 6th minute. However, Medeama responded quickly, with Bernardinho Tetteh levelling the score in the 16th minute. The hosts continued to dominate possession but struggled to break Bechem’s defence until the second half.

Michael Sarpong put Medeama ahead in the 67th minute, finishing off a well-worked team move. Bechem pushed for an equalizer, but Medeama's defence held firm. The game was sealed deep into stoppage time when Kelvin Nkrumah capitalized on a counterattack to make it 3-1 in the 94th minute.

Medeama enjoyed 52% possession, created 21 goal attempts, and had eight shots on target, compared to Bechem’s two. The visitors forced more corners (9-5) but failed to convert their chances.

The result sees Medeama secure back-to-back wins, moving up to sixth, while Bechem United suffer consecutive defeats, dropping to seventh in the standings.