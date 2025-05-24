2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview – Dreams FC vs. Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Tuba Astro Turf for their matchday 32 premier league fixture on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The Still Believe sit in 9th position in the league standings on 43 points, 2 richer than visiting tenth-placed Berekum Chelsea.

Both teams are not in contention for the league title but will aim for a strong finish to their campaigns.

Dreams will aim to bounce back following their heavy defeat to Asante Kotoko while The Bibires will look to return to winning ways after losing their last two matches.

The team that shows more desire and determination will bank all three points or they could share the spoils as they did in the reverse fixture.