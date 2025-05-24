2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Nations FC vs. FC Samartex

A thrilling showdown is on the cards this Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, as league leaders Nations FC take on reigning champions FC Samartex 1996 in a pivotal Ghana Premier League matchday 32 fixture.

In just their second season in the top division, Nations continue to impress, maintaining their place at the top of the table with only three matches remaining.

They’ve been in stellar form, securing six victories, a draw, and only one loss in their last eight games - form befitting a title contender.

Their recent 4-1 thrashing of Legon Cities showcased their attacking strength and reinforced their championship aspirations.

Equally notable is their dominance at home. Nations have won their past four home matches without conceding, making their Abrankese base a true fortress.

Nonetheless, Samartex won’t be easy opponents. The title holders have tasted defeat just once in their last seven league games and bring valuable experience to the contest.

However, their form away from home has been inconsistent, with only one win in their last five away fixtures - an area they'll need to improve if they aim to derail Nations' title push.

A win for Nations would edge them closer to a maiden league title, while a victory for Samartex would breathe new life into the title race and reinforce their status as defending champions.