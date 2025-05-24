2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview – Vision FC vs. Karela United

Vision FC will host Karela United in a crucial premier league fixture at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

This is a must-win game for either side who remain potential candidates for relegation.

Vision occupies 14th position in the league standings with 36 points while the visitors trail them by a point in 15th position.

The objective for both teams is very clear; they must win this match to steer clear the drop.

The hosts have not lost at their backyard since December last year and will look to make it home wins on the spin.

The Pride and Passion would have to dig deep to end their run. They beat Medeama at home last weekend and will hope to replicate that performance on the road.

This high-stakes match will undoubtedly serve end-to-end action on Sunday afternoon.