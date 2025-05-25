2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report – Aduana FC 4-0 Legon Cities

Aduana FC delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over already-relegated Legon Cities at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium on Sunday, securing their safety in the Ghana Premier League.

The Ogya lads, who came into the game under pressure to avoid any end-of-season surprises, produced a confident and dominant display that reflected their determination to stay clear of relegation threats.

Despite a slow start, Aduana found the breakthrough in the 42nd minute when Gideon Boateng calmly slotted home the opener. The hosts maintained their composure and doubled their advantage shortly after the break through Elvis Addo in the 59th minute. With Legon Cities struggling to cope, Kelvin Obeng added a third before Alex Boakye converted a late penalty to complete the rout.

The result lifted Aduana FC to 9th on the league table, offering some breathing space ahead of their final two matches of the season. They are set to face league leaders FC Samartex away before wrapping up the campaign at home against Basake Holy Stars.

Legon Cities, who are already confirmed for relegation, will finish their disappointing season with fixtures against Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC. The win was a morale booster for Aduana as they seek to end the season strongly.