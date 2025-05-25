2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report – Bibiani Gold Stars 0-0 Asante Kotoko

The headline clash of the Ghana Premier League matchweek ended in a goalless draw as Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko shared the spoils at the Bibiani Park on Sunday. The result was a setback for both sides, who were aiming to overtake leaders Nations FC in the title race.

With Nations FC claiming a crucial win over FC Samartex, Gold Stars now find themselves three points behind the summit, while Kotoko are five points adrift, with just two games left in the season. It was a match that promised fireworks but ultimately settled into a tight, tactical contest, with both teams creating chances but failing to find the breakthrough.

The match was intense from start to finish, with each side battling for control in midfield and defending resolutely. Neither coach will be entirely satisfied with the outcome, given what was at stake, but the point at least keeps both teams in the hunt â€” albeit now dependent on Nations FC slipping up.

Bibiani Gold Stars will next face Berekum Chelsea before ending their campaign against Accra Lions. Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, must navigate tricky fixtures against Medeama and Vision FC as they cling to fading hopes of a title triumph.