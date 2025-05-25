2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Dreams FC 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC scored late to beat Berekum Chelsea at the Tuba Astro Turf on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The first half ended goalless and after recess, it looked like both teams were going to settle for a point apiece.

The Still Believe were awarded a penalty in stoppage time and up stepped Joseph Esso to score for the hosts.

Dreams FC occupy 8th position in the standings 46 points.

The visitors succumbed to their third defeat on the spin which leaves them in 11th position on 41 points.

Dreams are next in action away to Accra Lions while Berekum Chelsea will host title chasers, Bibiani Gold Stars.