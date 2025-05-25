2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Nations FC 3-0 Samartex

Nations FC took a significant step toward their maiden Ghana Premier League title with an emphatic 3-0 victory over defending champions FC Samartex 1996 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

In a high-stakes top-of-the-table clash, it was the home side who rose to the occasion with a dominant second-half display, scoring three unanswered goals to extend their lead at the summit to three points with just two games remaining.

After a tense and goalless first half, Nations found their breakthrough in the 60th minute when Emmanuel Annor fired home to send the home crowd into raptures.

The goal sparked a surge of confidence in the Abrankese-based side, who began to dictate play with increasing authority.

Their pressure paid off again in the 75th minute when Faisal Charwetey coolly converted a penalty after a Samartex conceded a foul inside the box.

Kelvin Ampoful then capped off the perfect afternoon with a composed finish in the 82nd minute to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory marked Nations' fifth consecutive home win without conceding, reinforcing their formidable home form.

With momentum firmly on their side, Nations are now within touching distance of making history as Ghana Premier League champions.