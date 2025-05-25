2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Vision FC 1-0 Karela United

Vision FC claimed a hard-fought victory over visiting Karela United on Sunday, May 25, 2025 to steer clear the danger zone.

Edward Agyemang's 7th minute strike was the difference to earn the premier league debutants their third consecutive win at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

The hosts climbed to 13th position in the league standings with 39 points, five richer than the visitors.

Karela sit in 15th position and must now win their remaining games to survive.

The Pride and Passion will host Young Apostles for their next match while Vision will entertain Asante Kotoko on the final day of the season.