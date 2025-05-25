GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report – Young Apostles 3-1 Heart of Lions

Published on: 25 May 2025
2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report – Young Apostles 3-1 Heart of Lions
Young Apostles

Young Apostles gave their survival hopes a significant lift with a dramatic 3-1 victory over title contenders Heart of Lions at the Wenchi Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The result leaves the Apostles just one win away from safety as they move to 40 points with two matches remaining.

The hosts came out firing and stunned the visitors with a blistering start, scoring three goals within the opening 20 minutes. Samuel Prempeh broke the deadlock in the 10th minute before Francis Sakitey doubled the lead six minutes later. Huseine Issah then made it 3-0 in the 19th minute, capping a ruthless attacking spell that left Lions reeling.

Heart of Lions managed to pull one back before the break through Seedorf Asante, but it proved to be a mere consolation as the Apostles defended resolutely in the second half to seal all three points. The defeat dents Lions' title hopes, with the team now trailing leaders Nations FC by six points and only two games to go.

Young Apostles will face Karela United and Bechem United in their final fixtures as they aim to avoid relegation. Heart of Lions, meanwhile, must win against both Bechem United and Nations FC to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more