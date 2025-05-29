2024/25 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Holy Stars to welcome leaders Nations FC, Kotoko face Medeama

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season will enter its last but one matchday this weekend.

After months of exciting action in the Ghanaian top-flight league, the campaign is set to come to an end in two weeks.

Even with two matches to go, a league champion has not been decided, with three teams: Nations FC, Gold Stars, and Asante Kotoko, all with a good chance of clinching the title.

This weekend, the league leaders, Nations FC, will take on Basake Holy Stars in a must-win game to tighten their grip on the top spot ahead of the final matchday of the season.

Gold Stars, in second place on the Ghana Premier League table, will face off with Berekum Chelsea this weekend, while Asante Kotoko host free-scoring Medeama Sporting Club in what should be a tricky fixture.

In the other games to look forward to, Accra Lions will be looking for a win against Dreams FC to increase their chances of escaping relegation.

The team must hope Holy Stars lose title-chasing Nations FC this weekend.

All eight Week 33 games in the Ghana Premier League will be played on Sunday, June 1.

Match: Asante Kotoko Vs Medeama Sc

Match: Legon Cities Vs Hearts Of Oak

Match: Berekum Chelsea Vs Golden Stars

Match: Basake Holy Stars Vs Nations Fc

Match: Karela United Vs Young Apostles

Match: Accra Lions Vs Dreams Fc

Match: Fc Samartex Vs Aduana Fc

Match: Hearts Of Lions Vs Bechem United