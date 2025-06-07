2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – Aduana FC vs Basake Holy Stars

As the curtains draw on the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, Aduana Stars and Basake Holy Stars will lock horns in a thrilling clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

Aduana Stars, currently 10th on the table, are looking to end their season on a positive note after a difficult campaign.

The Ogya boys are aiming to secure a win to inject some relief and pride after enduring a tough season. They suffered a loss to FC Samartex in their previous match and are determined to bounce back with a victory.

Basake Holy Stars, on the other hand, are fighting to maintain their top-flight status. They are just three points away from the drop zone, making the result of this match crucial for their survival.

Despite struggling on the road throughout the season, Holy Stars shocked everyone with a vital away win against former champions Hearts of Oak on the opening day.

However, Holy Stars have yet to secure another win on the road this season, making their task even more challenging.

Unlike Aduana Stars, who are playing for pride, Holy Stars need a positive result to stay in the top flight.

The match promises to be an intense and thrilling encounter, with both teams giving their all to achieve their respective goals.