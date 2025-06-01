2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – Asante Kotoko vs Medeama SC

Asante Kotoko host Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in a high-stakes Week 33 encounter in the Ghana Premier League, with both sides eyeing strong finishes to the season.

Kotoko, third with 55 points, are five adrift of league leaders Nations FC. Their title chances took a hit after a goalless draw against Gold Stars last weekend, but they remain firmly in the hunt for a top-three finish.

The Porcupine Warriors are unbeaten in their last five home games (W4, D1), conceding only twice in that run. Their home form has been among the best this season, winning 12 of 16 matches.

“They will come all out,” said Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito. “I know Medeama SC, and I know the quality they have. The moment doesn’t favour them, but they have players with good judgment. It will be a competitive match.”

Medeama SC sit sixth with 50 points and are targeting a jump into the top five. Despite being the league’s highest-scoring team with 41 goals, their away form has been disappointing, losing eight consecutive matches on the road.

“We are very prepared for Asante Kotoko,” said Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko. “It will be one of the toughest matches, but my team is improving, and I believe we can pick up our first away point or even all three.”

The sides have shared two wins apiece in their last four league meetings in Kumasi.