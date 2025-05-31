2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Bibiani Goldstars

Golden City Park in Berekum will be the venue for a pivotal Ghana Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon as Berekum Chelsea face off against Bibiani Goldstars FC in the penultimate round of the season.

Both sides are desperate for crucial points with the campaign nearing its conclusion.

Chelsea, currently 12th on the table, are reeling from a 1-0 home defeat to Hearts of Oak last week, a loss that ended their impressive 10-match unbeaten run at home.

Their form has been troubling, with four straight losses followed by just one win in their last five outings.

The Bibires will be keen to bounce back in front of their supporters, aiming to rediscover the defensive strength that has made Golden City Park a fortress for them.

On the other hand, second-placed Bibiani Goldstars have proven capable on the road, notching up three victories in their last seven away games.

Their current form indicates they pose a serious threat, particularly with their knack for securing results in tough matchups.

Goldstars will be looking to capitalize on Chelsea's recent slump and could potentially move to the top of the league if other results go their way.

A close contest is anticipated, with Chelsea fighting to restore their pride and Goldstars eyeing a major win. This showdown promises to be intense and could be decided in the final moments.