Ghana's No. 1

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – FC Samartex 2-1 Aduana Stars

Published on: 01 June 2025
FC Samartex

FC Samartex were made to sweat at home before claiming a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The Timber Giants raced into an early lead just 6 minutes into the game but their lead was cancelled by Kelvin Obeng’s strike in the 32nd minute.

The hosts, however, scored late in the game to record their sixth consecutive win at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Christopher Ennin’s team now occupy 6th position in the league standings with 51 points ahead of their trip to Hearts of Oak on the final day.

Aduana sit in 10th position on 44 points and will host Basake Holy Stars next weekend.

