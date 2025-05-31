GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – FC Samartex vs. Aduana Stars

Published on: 31 May 2025
2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – FC Samartex vs. Aduana Stars
FC Samartex

FC Samartex will look to bounce back from their defeat to league-leading Nations FC when they host Aduana Stars.

The Timber Giants, 7th in the league standings with 48 points have lacked consistency this term and their dream of defending the league title is impossible.

Visiting Aduana who sit in 10th position, 4 points behind Samartex also endured a difficult start to their campaign but seem to have steadied the ship with some crucial wins.

This may not be a high-stakes game but both teams will set their sights on ending the season in respectable positions.

A win for either teams would definitely put some smiles on the faces of their face.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more