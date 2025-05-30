2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – Heart of Lions vs Bechem United

Hearts of Lions must secure victory over Bechem United on Sunday at the Kpando Sports Stadium to keep their slim Ghana Premier League title hopes alive heading into the final round of the season.

Currently fourth with 54 points, six behind league leaders Nations FC, the Kpando-based side will also be banking on Nations dropping points this weekend, while hoping other contenders above them falter.

Their opponents, Bechem United, hold a stronger recent head-to-head record, including a dominant 3-0 win in their last meeting on January 5, 2025. Over the last three encounters since November 2023, Bechem have won twice, with one draw between the sides. Hearts of Lions have scored twice in those games compared to Bechem’s six goals.

Form coming into this match suggests a closely contested fixture. Hearts of Lions have won 15, drawn 9 and lost 8 of their 32 matches this season, scoring 34 goals and conceding 23. Bechem United have recorded 13 wins, 8 draws, and 11 defeats, netting 30 and conceding 26.

Hearts of Lions are aiming to bounce back after a surprise 2-0 defeat to Young Apostles last weekend, while Bechem United were held to a 1-1 draw by Basake Holy Stars. Bechem’s defensive frailties away from home continue to show, having conceded in each of their last seven games on the road.

With just two games left, Sunday’s fixture is pivotal for Hearts of Lions. A win keeps their faint title ambitions alive. A slip, and the dream could end.