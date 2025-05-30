2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Young Apostles

Karela United could confirm their stay in the premier league when they host Young Apostles at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The Pride and Passion will not be in action on the final day of the season when they should have played Nsoatreman, but a win on Sunday would boost their survival hopes.

The hosts are only out of the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference on 35 points, 5 behind Apostles who occupy 12th position in the league standings.

The visitors tamed Heart of Lions last weekend and will look to make it two wins on the spin to extend their stay in the top flight.

This is definitely one of the unmissable fixtures in the penultimate round of matches.