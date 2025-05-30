2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - Legon Cities vs Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities will welcome Hearts of Oak to the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday in a Matchweek 33 fixture of the Ghana Premier League. The hosts are already relegated but will play for pride, while Hearts of Oak are looking to finish the season on a strong note with a top-four spot still within reach.

This encounter marks the penultimate game of the campaign for both sides. Despite their current form, Legon Cities hold a slightly better recent head-to-head record against Hearts of Oak, winning two and drawing three of their last six meetings. The Phobians’ only win in that span came in January this year, a 1-0 triumph in Accra.

Legon Cities have endured a tough season, recording just seven wins, four draws, and 21 losses in 32 matches. They have scored 22 goals and conceded 47, averaging 0.69 goals scored and 1.47 conceded per match. Their recent form has been poor, with five consecutive defeats heading into this weekend.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, have found form in the final stretch, winning their last two matches against Accra Lions and Berekum Chelsea. The Phobians have won 14, drawn 10, and lost eight games this season, with a solid defensive record of just 18 goals conceded.

Currently fifth on the table with 52 points, Hearts of Oak will be pushing for maximum points to seal a strong finish, while Legon Cities, 17th with 25 points, will aim to bow out of the top flight with some dignity.