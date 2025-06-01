Accra Lions relegated from Ghana Premier League after 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC

Accra Lions have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League following a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Second half goals from Razak Salifu and Aziz Musibau were enough to sink Accra Lions, who had a good first half but failed to take their chances.

The hosts started the game brightly, creating several chances with Lucky Nwafor hitting the crossbar after rising high to meet a cross from Fuzy Taylor.

Moments later Edmund Amakye forced a strong save from Dreams FC goalie Osmanu Wahabu with a ferocious left foot strike.

Accra Lions were handed a scare halfwway through the first half after Joseph Esso hit a shot from long range only to miss by inches.

Just before half time, Lawrence Setordjie saw his lobbed effort go a bit high as Wahabu guided the ball out.

After the break, Salifu took advantage of a confusion between Lions centre-backs Richard Agyen and Musa Hamzata to break the deadlock.

Yao Sokpoli responded immediately with a goal-bound effort with hit the cross bar.

Both sides rang in changes with Dreams introducing U20 star Musibau, but it was Lions who continuously pushed for a leveller with Ahmed Yousif nearly forcing an equaliser.

A through ball from the middle then found Musibau, who was one-on-one with goalkeeper Daniel Afful, making no mistake as he slotted home with six minutes remaining.

Despite getting close few times, it was not to be for Lions as they suffered demotion to the Division One League.