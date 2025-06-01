2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 3-2 Medeama

Asante Kotoko kept their Ghana Premier League title hopes alive with a pulsating 3-2 victory over Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, narrowing the gap at the top to just two points with one round of fixtures remaining.

Albert Amoah stepped up in the absence of Kwame Opoku, who is on international duty with Ghana in the Unity Cup in London, by netting a superb hat-trick to guide the Porcupine Warriors to a vital win in front of their home fans.

Medeama made an early statement when Kingsley Braye put them ahead in the 5th minute, silencing the Kumasi crowd. But Kotoko responded strongly, with Amoah levelling the score in the 23rd minute via the penalty spot before doubling his tally with a close-range finish in the 41st to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at the break.

The visitors fought back in the second half, and Manuel Mantey’s strike in the 67th minute restored parity. However, Amoah was not done yet, and he sealed the win with a composed finish in the 78th minute to complete his hat-trick and secure all three points for Kotoko.

Kotoko now sit two points behind league leaders Nations FC and will face already-safe Vision FC on the final day. Medeama, who have dropped out of the top four, will finish their season at home against Berekum Chelsea in Tarkwa.