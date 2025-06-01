2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 2-3 Bibiani Goldstars

Bibiani Goldstars FC took a significant step toward clinching the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League title with a dramatic 3-2 away victory over Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park on Sunday afternoon.

In a game filled with early fireworks, it was the home side that struck first.

Stephen Amankona gave Chelsea a dream start in the 9th minute, finishing smartly to put the Bibires ahead.

However, Goldstars responded with ruthless efficiency, flipping the game on its head in a blistering 11-minute spell.

Foster Agyei levelled the score just five minutes later, slotting home in the 14th minute. Then came a quickfire brace from Abdul Farouk Amoaful, who netted in the 23rd and 25th minutes to give the visitors a commanding 3-1 lead before the half-hour mark.

Chelsea pushed for a response in the second half, and it was Amankona again who provided hope, reducing the deficit with his second goal in the 53rd minute.

Despite increased pressure from the home side, Goldstars held firm to secure all three points.

The win sees Goldstars maintain their title charge and move to the brink of history.

A victory in their final match at home against Accra Lions FC will crown them champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time.