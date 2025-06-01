2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report – Heart of Lions 2-1 Bechem United

Heart of Lions edged past Bechem United with a 2-1 win at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday to keep their hopes of winning the Ghana Premier League title alive heading into the final matchday of the season.

Goals from Kwesi Pong and Seedorf Asante gave the home side a comfortable lead before Bechem United grabbed a late consolation, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

The win lifts Lions to 58 points, just three adrift of table-toppers Nations FC, setting up a high-stakes final day clash between the two sides. Victory for the Kpando-based club against Nations would see them level on points, potentially taking the title on goal difference depending on other results.

Lions are back to winning ways and have lost just one of their last five outings, showing strong momentum at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Bechem United, meanwhile, who are out of the title race, will wrap up their season with a home match against Young Apostles as they look to finish in the top half of the table.