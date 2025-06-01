2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report – Karela United 3-0 Young Apostles

Karela United confirmed their spot in next season's Ghana Premier League after claiming a convincing win over visiting Young Apostles at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Abdul Latif scored on 32 minutes to give the hosts the lead. The doubled their lead before the break and added a third in stoppage time.

Following the win, the Pride and Passion climbed up to 14th in the league standings on 38 points.

The Tamale-based side are also guaranteed all three points on the final day due to Nsoatreman's absence which means they don't have to worry about relegation.

Despite the defeat, Apostles are two points richer than Karela which leaves the visitors in 13th position.

The premier league debutants will travel to Bechem United on the final day of the season.