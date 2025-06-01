2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report – Legon Cities 0-2 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak recorded their third consecutive victory on Sunday with a 2-0 win over relegated Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The Phobians continued their late-season resurgence with another assured performance, as goals from Kwabena Boateng and Michael Awuah secured all three points. The result keeps them firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish, now just two points off fourth place heading into the final round of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts controlled much of the match against a Legon Cities side that has already been condemned to relegation. Boateng opened the scoring midway through the first half, finishing a well-worked move. Awuah sealed the win in the second period with a calm finish.

It’s been a strong end to the season for Hearts, who endured a difficult mid-campaign spell but now appear to be finding form at the right time. They host champions-elect Samartex in their final fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium and will be aiming to cap the season with a top-four spot.

Legon Cities, meanwhile, close a disappointing campaign with one last game against Dreams FC before officially dropping to Division One.