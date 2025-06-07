2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Young Apostles

Bechem United will bring their underwhelming season to a close with a final home clash against Young Apostles FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday afternoon.

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League campaign has been a major letdown for the Hunters, who have fallen well short of expectations.

With just one win in their last 11 outings, Bechem's slump in form came at a critical point, leaving their supporters frustrated.

Their struggles have also extended to home turf, where they've managed only one victory in their last four games - evidence of a team low on belief and rhythm.

In contrast, the Apostles will be ending their debut top-flight season with safety already assured, regardless of the weekend’s result.

Still, the visitors will be keen to conclude on a positive note and snap their winless streak away from home, which now stands at eight matches.

With only two road wins all season, the trip to Bechem offers one last chance to make a strong statement.

Though there’s little on the line in terms of standings or relegation, both sides have pride to play for.

Bechem will look to provide their fans with a silver lining, while the Apostles aim to cap off their maiden season with a notable away victory.