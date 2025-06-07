2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview- Bibiani GoldStars vs Accra Lions

Bibiani GoldStars will welcome Accra Lions at the Duns Park for the final game of the season with the title at stake for the hosts.

The Miners could be crowned champions of the 2024/25 season if they beat the visitors, whose fate seems to have been decided following their defeat to Dreams FC last week.

Standing between GoldStars and the title will not only be Accra Lions but the outcome of the decision between Nations FC and Basake Holy Stars by the FA.

Heading into the final game, GoldStars defeated Berekum Chelsea in the penultimate match of the season to move level on points with fellow title-chasers Nations FC, whose matchday 32 ended abruptly in Anyinase.

GoldStars and Accra Lions have met seven times in the league, with each side winning two matches and three games ending in a draw.

The Accra-based club have endured a torrid campaign and travel to Bibiani crestfallen.

However, the youngest team in the league can be tough to crack on a good day and in their final match, they will want to go all out.

Samuel Atta Kumi scored a hat-trick for GoldStars the last time the two sides met and remains a threat for Lions, who will rely on the experience of captain Issa Ibrahim and Musa Hamzata.

The game promises to be a good one with huge attention in Bibiani as the miners inch close to a historic Premier League triumph.