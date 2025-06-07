2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs Samartex

Hearts of Oak will look to finish the season on a high when they welcome FC Samartex 1996 to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians have hit form at a crucial stage, securing a 2-0 victory over already relegated Legon Cities last weekend. That win stretched their unbeaten run to five matches (W4, D1), lifting them to 55 points, just two short of a top-four finish. With 31 goals scored and only 18 conceded, Hearts boast the second-best defensive record in the league under head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

They have also been solid at home, going unbeaten in their last four matches at the Accra Sports Stadium (W2, D2), with three clean sheets. Sunday’s game presents an opportunity to conclude the campaign with another strong performance in front of their supporters.

Samartex, the reigning champions, will relinquish their crown on the final day after falling short in their bid to defend the title. A dramatic 2-1 win over Aduana FC last weekend lifted them to sixth place with 51 points, having scored 33 and conceded 24.

Christopher Ennin’s side have lost back-to-back away matches to Heart of Lions and Nations FC, but remain one of the better travelling teams in the league.

Since their promotion in the 2022/23 season, Samartex have avoided defeat in both league visits to Accra, holding Hearts to goalless draws on each occasion. However, with their title defence already over, the Phobians will fancy their chances of ending that run and pushing into the top four.