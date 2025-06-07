2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Vision FC vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko travel to the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex to face Vision FC on the final day of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, with their title hopes still alive.

The Porcupine Warriors head into this decisive fixture two points behind the league leaders and must beat Vision FC while hoping other results fall in their favour to be crowned champions.

Interim coach Abdul Karim Zito remains unbeaten since taking charge on matchday 29, guiding Kotoko to four wins and two draws across all competitions, including a hard-fought 3-2 win over Medeama and an MTN FA Cup semi-final victory against Berekum Chelsea.

Kotoko sit third with 58 points, having scored 36 goals and conceded just 24. They have also recorded clean sheets in their last two away fixtures and are the sixth best performers on the road this season.

Vision FC, meanwhile, have already secured their Premier League status after an impressive run of form. They’ve won four of their last five matches (L1), all without conceding, and sit 11th on the table with 42 points. The Tema-based side have been particularly strong at home, collecting 31 points at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex (W8, D7, L1).

This will be the first-ever top-flight meeting between the two sides in Vision’s backyard. With the title race going down to the wire, Kotoko must claim victory and hope for a slip elsewhere, while Vision look to end their debut Premier League season on a high in front of their fans.