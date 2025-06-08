2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report - Bechem United 1-0 Young Apostles

Bechem United closed out their 2024-25 Ghana Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Young Apostles FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday afternoon.

In a match that marked the final round of the season, both sides had little to play for in terms of league standings, but pride and momentum were still on the line.

The first half saw few clear-cut chances, with both teams struggling to create rhythm in midfield.

However, the match came to life in the second half. In the 61st minute, Bechem were awarded a penalty following a clumsy challenge in the box.

Baba Moro Abdulai stepped up with composure and calmly slotted home the spot-kick to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

That goal proved to be the difference, as Bechem tightened up at the back and held firm against a late push from the Apostles.

The result brings some measure of redemption for the Hunters, who had managed just one win in their previous 11 matches.

Apostles, playing their final match of their debut top-flight campaign, were unable to break their away-day hoodoo, extending their winless run on the road to nine games.

Despite the defeat, the Apostles can take pride in having secured their Premier League status before the final round.

Bechem end the season on a positive note, while Apostles will look to build on their foundation in the upcoming season.