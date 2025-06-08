2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report - Dreams FC 4-1 Legon Cities

Dreams FC closed out the season on a high note with a 4-1 hammering of Legon Cities at the Tuba Astro Turf on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

There wasn't much at stake in this match with the visitors are already relegated.

Dreams, however, were aiming at finishing in a respectable position in the league standings.

The Still Believe showed intent by scoring just six minutes into the game through Jonathan Nemorden.

Joseph Esso doubled their advantage on 18 minutes to ensure the hosts were coasting at half time.

Dreams showed no mercy after recess as Suraj Seidu netted in the 65th minute to make it 3-0.

Nemorden completed his brace with a sensational strike 10 minutes later.

Albert Adoma then scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 85th minute.

Dreams finish the season 6th in the league standings with 52 points which is better than last season's 9th-place finish.