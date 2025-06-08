GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report- Hearts of Oak 1-0 Samartex

Published on: 08 June 2025
Hearts of Oak sealed a top-four spot on the final day of the season with a 1-0 win over champions Samartex on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Konadu Yiadom scored the only goal of the game, guiding the Phobians to a crucial victory in front of their home fans. Hearts started brightly and created early chances, but the Timber Giants stood firm at the back in the first half, ensuring both sides went into the break goalless.

Just after the restart, Yiadom broke the deadlock, finishing off a well-worked move to give Aboubakar Ouattara’s side the lead. The result extended Hearts’ unbeaten run to six matches, three wins and three draws.

Samartex, who had already been crowned champions, offered little in attack and slumped to their third defeat in five games. Hearts' win pushed them above Asante Kotoko, who lost 3-1 to Vision FC, into fourth place.

They end the season five points behind league winners Bibiani GoldStars.

