2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report – Medeama SC 1-2 Berekum Chelsea

Medeama SC concluded a frustrating 2024-25 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa on the final day of the season.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half through Vincent Klu Adjei, capitalizing on a lapse in concentration from the Medeama defense. The hosts responded through Kingsley Braye, who restored parity with a well-taken effort. However, the joy was short-lived as former Medeama striker Kofi Ansu Patrick returned to haunt his former side, scoring the decisive goal five minutes from time to seal victory for Chelsea.

The defeat marked the first home loss for head coach Ibrahim Tanko since taking charge of the Mauve and Yellow mid-season. Despite signs of improvement under his leadership, Medeama were unable to finish on a high, ultimately ending the season in eighth place—well below expectations for the reigning CAF Champions League participants.

Berekum Chelsea, meanwhile, capped their season on a positive note, finishing in 12th position.

The result summed up Medeama’s inconsistency throughout the season, as they now look ahead to rebuilding and refocusing for the next campaign.