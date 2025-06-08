2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report - Vision FC 3-1 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko’s hopes of ending the Ghana Premier League season on a high were dashed on the final day after a 3-1 defeat to newcomers Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

The Porcupines struck first through Emmanuel Antwi, whose deflected strike in the 38th minute found the bottom corner.

But the lead was short-lived. Vision responded within two minutes, as substitute Edmond Asante scrambled home from close range.

Kotoko looked second-best for much of the second half, and Frank Duku punished their sloppiness, slotting home in the 81st minute to give the home side the lead.

Duku returned in stoppage time to grab his second of the afternoon, confirming Kotoko’s first defeat under interim boss Karim Zito.

The loss leaves Kotoko in fifth, far from the title picture. Their only remaining lifeline is the FA Cup final against Golden Kicks on June 15.

Vision FC wrap up their maiden top-flight season in 11th with 45 points.