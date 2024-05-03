2024 DOL Super Cup: Committee sets stage for tournament in Brong Ahafo Region

The Division One League (DOL) Super Cup Committee convened on Thursday, chaired by the esteemed Samuel Opoku Nti, to pave the way for the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the tournament set to unfold in the Brong Ahafo Region.

With key figures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in attendance, including Vice Chairman Dickson Kyere Duah, Evans Kwame Kyere, and Aligidede Eric, alongside GFA President Kurt Okraku and other notable representatives, the meeting brimmed with enthusiasm and determination.

Discussions centred on crucial aspects such as scheduling, venue selection, sponsorship acquisition, media launch strategies, and logistical planning to ensure flawless execution.

Opoku Nti's impassioned leadership spurred the committee members to devote themselves wholeheartedly to crafting a historic event, resonating with their shared dedication to excellence.

Okraku emphasised the significance of the DOL Super Cup and urged the committee to explore innovative avenues to elevate the competition to unprecedented levels of excitement and engagement.

As the meeting adjourned, a palpable sense of purpose permeated the atmosphere, buoyed by the collective determination and support of the GFA.

With a clear vision and unwavering commitment, anticipation mounts for the forthcoming journey towards the 2024 DOL Super Cup, promising a spectacle like no other.