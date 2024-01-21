2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses thump Senegal to punch qualification ticket

Ghana qualified for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, 21 January 2024, after eliminating Senegal.

The Black Princesses rallied to defeat their West African rivals 5-1 at Baba Yara Stadium in the final qualifying round second leg to seal a 7-1 aggregate win.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at home in the first leg, Senegal shocked the hosts with the opening goal after just four minutes.

But in-form Maafia Nyame drew Yussif Basigi’s side level in 18th minutes and Berline Nyarkoh doubled the lead after 23 minutes with a spectacular shot.

Tracy Twum converted a penalty in the 67th minute and Nyarkoh struck from inside the box after 72 minutes to record a personal brace and give Ghana a 4-1 lead.

Substitute Salamatu Abdulai bullied a defender inside the area to bury home the fifth goal in the 78th minute.

Ghana will join Nigeria, Morocco and Cameroon as Africa’s contingent for the tournament.

The 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup will run from 21 August to 22 September 2024 in Colombia.