2024 Futsal AFCON: Ghana coach Philip Boakye confident despite underdog status

Ghana’s Futsal national team head coach, Philip Boakye, acknowledges his team's underdog status in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations but expresses confidence in surprising their opponents, particularly in their first group match against Zambia.

Scheduled for Thursday at 17:00 GMT in Rabat's Salle Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, this game marks Ghana's return to the fast-paced indoor football competition, having last participated in 1996.

"We are the underdogs," Boakye admitted during the pre-match press engagement. "Zambia has a very good team, and they qualified from the playoffs. We’re here to qualify for the World Cup, and that’s our ambition," he added.

Boakye also commended the top-notch facilities at the two tournament venues, the Salle Prince Moulay Abdellah and the Salle IBN Yassine, in the Moroccan capital.

"The surface here is one of the best I have seen. The structures are one of the best, and I hope other countries will learn from Morocco. In Ghana, we are now improving with the new stadium built for the 13th African Games. There is a standard Futsal field in that stadium,” concluded the coach.