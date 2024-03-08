2024 Futsal AFCON: Ghana placed in Group A alongside hosts Morocco in tricky draw

Ghana have been handed a tough draw at the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The draw in in Rabat will see Ghana face host nation Morocco, third-place finishers in 2020 Angola and Zambia in Group A.

The West African nation is making a return to the competition after finishing second in the competition in 1996. Ghana qualified after beating neighbours Ivory Coast in the final round of qualifiers.

Meanwhile, three-time champions Egypt have been placed in Group B alongside Libya, Namibia and Mauritania.

The tournament will also serve as qualifiers to the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan later this year.

The top three teams at the end of the competition will secure an automatic qualification to the World Cup.

The Futsal AFCON begins on April 11, 2024 and end on April 21, 2024 in Rabat.

Below are the groups: