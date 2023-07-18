2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens advance to second round after dominating Guinea 7-0 on aggregate

Black Queens secure qualification to the second round of the 2024 Olympic Games African qualifiers after securing dominant wins over Guinea in both legs.

Ghana beat Guinea 3-0 in Conakry on Friday and finished the job with a resounding 4-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Attacker Evelyn Badu scored a brace, with a brilliant first, giving Ghana the lead in the first half. She added her second in the second half with Princella Adubea and Fridaus Yakubu also finding the back of the net for Ghana in what was a thrilling display from Nora Hauptle's team.

With this triumph, Ghana secured a remarkable 7-0 aggregate win, propelling them to the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games. In the upcoming round, the Black Queens will face Benin, a team they beat 3-0 away in a friendly just 5 months ago.

Ghana's impressive performance and dominant display against Guinea have positioned them as strong contenders for qualification to the Olympic Games.

Black Queens are confident of securing qualification to Paris under the guidance of the Swiss trainer, who has transformed the team, evident by the results. They haven't conceded in five games, scoring an impressive 14 goals.