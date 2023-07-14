2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle confident ahead of Guinea clash

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle believes the team is in good position to get a positive result against Guinea in Conakry in the first leg of their 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The West African giants are hoping to qualify for the multi-sports competition after failing to make it to the Africa Cup of Nations early this year.

According to Hauptle, the team is very well prepared for the first hurdle in Guinea.

“We have different task given to the players. Everybody has a role, positioning and game plan that they need to stick on. I demand my players mostly to work with cohesion, support each other and fight for each other,” she said in the pre-match presser.

“These are the tasks and they know what to do for a sure win tomorrow," he added.

Hauptle is set for her first competitive game in charge of the team, having been involved in various friendlies as part of her Mission Volta.

“Happy to arrive in Guinea and for us it is the beginning of our mission Volta, first step qualifiers toward Olympic Games,” she continued.

”Our mission Volta means we want to bring success to Ghana who has been very successful in 99, 2000”.

“We want to turn towards success and this is why we are here. We also have respect for our opponent who got a lot of young players in their team but we see what happen tomorrow."