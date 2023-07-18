2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle sure of second leg victory over Guinea in Accra

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle is confident her team will make light work of Guinea in the second leg of their 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Black Queens returned to Accra with a comfortable 3-0 first leg win in Conakry.

Ghana will host Guinea on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium as they continue their pursuit of one of the tickets to represent Africa in Paris next year.

“It is nice to be back home in Accra, we had a good away game facing some challenges of course on this adventurous journey to Guinea but we had a very stable Game," she said in a pre-match presser.

“I was very satisfied with how we brought our idea to the pitch, how we analyzeds our opponent very well and we had a good control over the game.

She continued: “Now about our recovery, we had a long long flight after our initial flights got cancelled but in all those challenges we faced, we try to drive solutions and get back the energy so we had a good recovery session yesterday and today we do the final training.

“Looking forward to tomorrow to play in front of a lot of spectators and we winning the 2nd game against Guinea.”