2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe reacts after big win in Guinea

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe has shared her excitement after Ghana's 3-0 win over Guinea in the first leg of their Olympic Games qualifiers.

Cudjoe, who was making a return to the national team after a long hiatus, starred as Vivian Adjei Konadu, Doris Baduwaa and Evelyn Badu scored for the Black Queens in Conakry.

The Black Queens will host their Guinean counterparts on Tuesday in Accra, and the US-based player is calling on fans flood the Accra Sports stadium to support them as they look to complete the tie with a huge result.

"Great team win!! We keep building from this win!! A huge thank you to all the Ghanaians who showed up and support us and also the once who cheered us on at home. We hear you and we appreciate y’all!! Now let make sure we see y’all at Accra sport stadium on Tuesday night!!," she wrote on Twitter.

The Black Queens are hoping to secure one of the tickets to represent Africa in women's football in Paris next year.