2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: "It's a mission we want to accomplish"- Black Queens captain Janet Egyir

Black Queens captain, Janet Egyir has disclosed the team's ambition of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The West African giants will face Guinea in their first test enroute to qualifying for the multi-sports competition.

Ahead of the first-leg of their qualifiers against Guinea, Egyir revealed the team has been preparing for these kind of games.

“Tomorrow’s game is a mission we want to accomplish. It is going to be one step close to our mission. The target is to find our way back to the top,” she said.

“We will do all that we can to build that and also to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris,” she added.

The Black Queens failed to qualify for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations earlier this year, which means they were unable to make it to the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The Black Queens will host Guinea in the second-leg in Ghana in a week's time.