2024 President's Cup: ASEC Mimosas to return to Kumasi today following last night's arrival setback

Ivorian powerhouse ASEC Mimosas is set to make a return to Kumasi on Monday afternoon for the 2024 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President’s Cup.

Despite their initial arrival on a chartered flight on Sunday, a technical glitch compelled them to return to their base shortly after landing at Kumasi Airport.

Fortunately, the issues have been resolved, and ASEC's contingent is slated to touch down in Kumasi around 1 pm on Monday.

The purpose of their visit is to participate in the 2024 President’s Cup against Asante Kotoko SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

This highly anticipated match holds special significance as it is dedicated to Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara, both expected to grace the event.

The occasion is also woven into Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations.

To ensure widespread access, the organizers have secured approval from the Ghana Football Association, and the match will be broadcast live on the South African pay-TV channel SuperSport.