2024 President’s Cup: ASEC Mimosas touch down in Kumasi for highly anticipated ceremonial match

ASEC Mimosas, the Ivorian football powerhouse, encountered a minor setback upon their initial arrival in Kumasi for the 2024 GHALCA President’s Cup.

A technical glitch forced them to return home after landing at Kumasi Airport on a chartered flight on Sunday.

Fortunately, the issues were swiftly resolved, and they successfully landed on Monday afternoon.

During their short stay in Ghana, ASEC Mimosas will be accommodated at the Lancaster Hotel.

The primary purpose of their visit is to compete in the President’s Cup against Asante Kotoko SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

This highly anticipated match holds special significance as it is dedicated to both Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, both expected to attend.

The event is intricately woven into Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations, adding to its importance.

To ensure widespread access, the organizers have secured approval from the Ghana Football Association, and the match will be broadcast live on the South African pay-TV channel SuperSport.