2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup: Benin referee Appointed for Ghana vs. Guinea-Bissau qualifier

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Guinea-Bissau, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, will be officiated by Benin's Referee Laurent Offin Kayode.

She will be joined by her compatriots Sonia Emilie Prisca Louis and Djaria Bio Bangana Yacoubou as assistant referees, while Zongbossi Beatrice Gouchoedou will serve as the fourth official. The match commissioner for the game will be Ayishat Falode from Nigeria.

The Black Princesses secured an impressive 3-0 victory in the first leg of the qualifier played away from home. This victory has positioned them well to qualify for the third round, where Eswatini awaits.

The team's ultimate goal is to progress to the fourth round, where they could potentially face formidable opponents such as Senegal, Benin, and Uganda. Success in the fourth round would grant them a spot in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup to be held in Colombia.