2024 U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi optimistic ahead of Guinea-Bissau return leg

Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi is brimming with optimism as his team gets ready to host Guinea-Bissau in the second leg of their FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

After the team's official training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, Basigi addressed the media and shared his thoughts on the upcoming match.

Basigi commended his players' dedication and preparation, saying, "Training was good. We worked on their mental strength before coming to the pitch, so they are psyched up for the game tomorrow. They responded very well at training and are in good shape."

Although the Black Princesses hold a comfortable three-goal lead from the first leg, Basigi emphasised that they would not underestimate Guinea-Bissau. "Going into the game, we are not going to underrate them even though we have a three-goal advantage. We have played them away, so they know how we play, and they will come into the game with their own strategy. We will go all out and play better than we did."

Reflecting on the previous fixture, Basigi acknowledged room for improvement, stating, "In the last fixture, I was not happy with their performance even though we won. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t play well. We won, and so the mistakes we made in the first leg have been worked on."

Basigi also urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Princesses, drawing a parallel with the support shown to their senior counterparts, the Black Queens.

He encouraged fans to come out in full force and enjoy the football spectacle, saying, "We are entreating all Ghanaians to come in their numbers to support us like they did for our senior sisters, the Black Queens. They will be entertained with good football, so they should come in their numbers."

Black Princesses secured an impressive 3-0 victory in the first leg of the qualifier played away from home. This victory has positioned them well to qualify for the third round, where Eswatini awaits.

The team's ultimate goal is to progress to the fourth round, where they could potentially face formidable opponents such as Senegal, Benin, and Uganda. Success in the fourth round would grant them a spot in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup to be held in Colombia.