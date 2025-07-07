2024 WAFCON: All eyes on rejuvenated Black Queens as they face off against South Africa

The Black Queens are set to begin their campaign at the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) later today.

All eyes will be on the Black Queens at 4 pm when the team takes on defending champions South Africa in their opening game at the tournament.

The Black Queens head into the highly anticipated showdown as underdogs, but with their history, the expectation is that they must impress.

Head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren accepts the underdog tag but strongly believes his side has what it takes to overcome every opponent.

“Of course, we know we’re a bit of an underdog, but I know that we have the quality in this group to beat all the teams in this tournament,” the coach said in his pre-match interview as quoted by the Ghana FA on its website.

Monday’s showdown between the Black Queens of Ghana and the Banyana Banyana of South Africa will be played at Oudja.

The Black Queens will subsequently face off with Mali and Tanzania in their next two games in Group C.